BRIEF-Aedas Homes sets IPO price at 31.65 euros/shr

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AEDAS HOMES SL IPO-AEDAS.MC:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS HAD BEEN COMPLETED AND THE OFFER PRICE SET AT 31.65 EUROS PER SHARE

* THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF THE OFFERING IS 667.3 MILLION EUROS, RESULTING FROM THE ISSUE AND SALE OF 21.1 MILLION SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* THE OFFERING INCLUDES 17.9 MILLION EXISTING SHARES AND 3.2 MILLION NEW SHARES

* AS A RESULT, AEDAS INITIAL MARKET CAPITALIZATION WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 1.52 BILLION EUROS

* THE COMPANY AND THE SELLING SHAREHOLDER HAVE ENTERED INTO THE RELEVANT UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

* ACCORDING TO THE PROSPECTUS, THE SELLING SHAREHOLDER MAY SELL UP TO 2.1 MILLION ADDITIONAL ORDINARY SHARES OF THE COMPANY IN THE OFFERING TO COVER POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENTS

