Oct 20 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD (BENFICA):

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS HEAD OFFICE WAS SEARCHED IN RELATION TO “BENFICA E-MAILS CASE”

* COMPANY WAS NOT CONSTITUTED DEFENDANT AND PROVIDED COLLABORATION IN ORDER TO ESTABLISH FACTS

Source text: bit.ly/2x9H87g

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)