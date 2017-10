Oct 20 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER LISALA SP. Z O.O. WILL SELL 40.8 MILLION CO‘S SHARES THROUGH SHARES OFFER AT A PRICE OF 4.6 ZLOTY/SHARE

* LISALA WILL ALSO SELL 460,663 CO‘S SHARES TO NICKLAS LINDBERG FOR 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LISALA WILL ALSO SELL 184,265 CO‘S SHARES TO MACIEJ DROZD FOR 847,620 ZLOTYS

