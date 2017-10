Oct 20 (Reuters) - EXCELLENCE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED SHARES SPLIT VIA DECREASE OF SHARES NOMINAL VALUE TO 0.10 ZLOTYS/SHARE FROM 1.0 ZLOTY/SHARE AND AS A RESULT INCREASE OF NUMBER OF SHARES TO 157.7 MILLION SHARES FROM 15.8 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon:

