Oct 23 (Reuters) - RAPID NUTRITION PLC:

* FY REVENUE GBP 1.92 MLN VS GBP 1.50 MLN YR AGO

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY GBP 0.44 MLN VS GBP 1.09 MLN YR AGO

Source text - bit.ly/2yL0JOM

