Oct 23 (Reuters) - INKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED 20.0 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE PROGRAM WITH 6.5 PERCENT GROSS ANNUAL INTEREST AND MATURITY OF 5 YEARS

* TO CHANGE ITS HEAD OFFICE TO TRES CANTOS MUNICIPALITY (MADRID REGION) FROM MOLLET DEL VALLÉS (CATALONIA)

