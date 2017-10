Oct 23 (Reuters) - HAWE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WAS INFORMED THAT THE FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) IMPOSES A FINE OF 230,000 ZLOTYS ON THE COMPANY

* KNF DECISION CONCERNS EVENTS OCCURRING IN 2012 AND 2013 AND KNF ALREADY ISSUED RELEVANT DECISION ON JULY 6, 2016 TO WHICH COMPANY REPEALED

