BRIEF-Management says purchase price in tender offer reflects fair value of Griffin Premium RE

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS THAT TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 5.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE FALLS WITHIN THE RANGE OF SHARE PRICES THAT REPRESENT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* CONCLUDED THAT COMPANY SHOULD FACILITATE TENDER OFFER AND COOPERATE IN THE EXECUTION AND FINALISATION OF THE TENDER OFFER

* RECOMMENDED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY THAT THEY EXERCISE THE VOTES ATTACHED TO THEIR SHARES IN FAVOUR OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ CIRCULAR

* GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS S.R.L. ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR COMPANY‘S SHARES REPRESENTING 67.90 PERCENT OF VOTES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 5.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON OCT.4

