BRIEF-GetBack plans foreign expansion and wants to pay dividend

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* WANTS TO BUY FOREIGN DEBT PORTFOLIOS AND NEGOTIATES ACQUISITIONS IN POLAND AND ABROAD, SAYS COMPANY‘S CEO KONRAD KAKOLEWSKI

* “MANAGEMENT PLANS TO ANNOUNCE STRATEGY SOON,” CEO ADDS DURING THE PRESS CONFERENCE

* SAYS THAT TOTAL VALUE OF ACQUIRED NEW DEBT PORTFOLIOS IN 2017 CAN EXCEED ROUGHLY 2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* CEO MENTIONS SPANISH AND BULGARIAN MARKET

* “WE ANALYZE FOUR ENTITIES (TO TAKEOVER) IN POLAND AND TWO OR THREE ABROAD,” CEO SAYS

* MANAGEMENT WANTS TO PAY DIVIDEND AND THE COMPANY‘S DIVIDEND POLICY FOR THE NEXT THREE YEARS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE FOLLOWING MONTH OR TWO

