BRIEF-Kernel Holding FY 2016/2017 net profit down at $176.2 mln

KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE $2.17 BILLION VERSUS $1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/2017 EBITDA $319.2 MILLION VERSUS $346.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/2017 NET PROFIT $176.2 MILLION VERSUS $225.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/2017 WERE UNDERMINED BY CONTINUOUS WEAKNESS IN THE CRUSHING BUSINESS WITH CRUSHING MARGINS AT HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS

* INTENDS TO RECOMMEND FY 2016/2017 DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE

* DECLARES FY 2021 EBITDA AT $500 MILLION

