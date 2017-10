Oct 23 (Reuters) - BF SPA:

* SAYS IT ACQUIRED 368,972 SHARES OF BONIFICHE FERRARESI SPA IN TAKEOVER BID, REPRESENTING 4.69 PCT IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* AS A RESULT THE COMPANY HOLDS IN TOTAL 7,775,741 OF BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARES, REPRESENTING 98.74 PCT IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* THE SQUEEZE OUT PROCEDURE TO COVER 99,259 OF BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARES, REPRESENTING 1.26 PCT IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

