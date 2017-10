Oct 24 (Reuters) - FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE AG:

* PLANS TO RAISE NEW FUNDS BY ISSUING UP TO 4,730,880 NEW SHARES WITH A MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS OF AROUND CHF 65.8 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS CHF 14.50 PER NEW REGISTERED SHARE

