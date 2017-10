Oct 24 (Reuters) - MENNICA POLSKA SA:

* SAYS ITS UNIT, MENNICA METALE SZLACHETNE SA IN RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS (MMSZ), RECEIVED DECISION FROM TAX OFFICE TO PAY TAX LIABILITY OF 189 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST

* ISSUED DECISION DOES NOT HAVE IMPACT ON CO‘S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS MMSZ IS EXCLUDED FROM CONSOLIDATION

* MMSZ PLANS TO APPEAL TO TAX OFFICE DECISION

