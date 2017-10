Oct 26 (Reuters) - MC LINK SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT 2I FIBER SPA HAS ACQUIRED 178,800 SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 5.525 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* AS A RESULT 2I FIBER SPA HOLDS 3,214,025 OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARES, REPRESENTING 99.314 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* 2I FIBER WILL BE OBLIGED TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING SHARES OF MC LINK, EQUAL TO 22,200 SHARES REPRESENTING 0.686 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

