Oct 26 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY RESOLVED TO SELL ITS SHARES IN YAPI KREDI BANK MOSCOW (99.84% OWNERSHIP) TO EXPOBANK LLC IN RUSSIA FOR 3.29 BILLION RUSSIAN ROUBLE

* AGREEMENT TO SELL 99.84% COMPANY SHARE AND 0.16% YAPI KREDI FINANSAL KIRALAMA SHARE IN YAPI KREDI BANK MOSCOW FOR 3.30 BILLION RUSSIAN ROUBLE SIGNED WITH EXPOBANK LLC ON OCTOBER 25

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)