Oct 27 (Reuters) - PRISMI SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO ISSUE “PRISMI 5% 2017 – 2019” BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE UP TO 1.0 MILLION EUROS

* BONDS TO BE ISSUED ON NOV 8, 2017 AND WILL LAST TILL MAY 8, 2019

* ISSUE PRICE IS EQUAL TO 100 PCT OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH BOND

* INTEREST RATE: A GROSS FIXED RATE EQUAL TO 5 PCT PER ANNUM WITH A SIX-MONTHLY PAYMENT POSTPONED AS OF MAY 8, 2017

