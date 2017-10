Oct 30(Reuters) - OPTEAM SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF IT EQUIPMENT FOR RESORTOWE CENTRUM ZARZADZANIA SIECIAMI I USLUGAMI TELEINFORMACYJNYMI W WARSZAWIE (RCZSIUT) FOR 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS PART OF THE CONTRACT RCZSIUT HAS EXERCISED AN OPTION TO ORDER ADDITIONAL IT EQUIPMENT FOR MAXIMUM UP TO 13.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS THEREFORE 18.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

