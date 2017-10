BRIEF-Bioera receives conversion request for 8 convertible bonds from Bracknor Investment

Oct 30 (Reuters) - BIOERA SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED FROM BRACKNOR INVESTMENT CONVERSION NOTICE OF 8 BONDS AS PART OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED ON SEPT. 12, BASED ON AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN BIOERA AND BRACKNOR ON AUG. 1

* AFTER CONVERSION, HAVING REFERENCE TO THE FIRST TRANCHE, OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS AMOUNT TO 4

* PRICE HAS BEEN DETERMINED IN EURO 0,21 PER SHARE

* 8 CONVERTED BONDS GIVE THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE 380,952 BIOERA NEW SHARES EQUAL TO 1.001% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AFTER CONVERSION

