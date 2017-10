Oct 30 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM:

* YILDIZ HOLDING SELLS 19.3 MILLION SHARES IN GOZDE GIRISIM AT 2.40 LIRA PER SHARE IN OVER-THE-COUNTER MARKET

* TOTAL SHARES OF YILDIZ HOLDING IN GOZDE GIRISIM FALLS TO 5.83 PERCENT FROM 10.83 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)