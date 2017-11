Oct 31 (Reuters) - PRIME CAR MANAGEMENT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT IS IN TALKS WITH ING BANK SLASKI SA AND MBANK SA ON POSSIBILITY OF RAISING EXTERNAL FINANCING VIA MULTI-YEAR BONDS ISSUE PROGRAM OF UP TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE BONDS ISSUE IS AIMED AT PARTIAL EARLY REPAYMENT OF ITS BANKING DEBT AND FINANCING OF FUTURE LEASING DEALS

