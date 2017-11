Oct 31 (Reuters) - ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAD SUBSCRIBED TO THE FOURTH AND FIFTH BOND TRANCHE UNDER THEIR AGREEMENT

* THE FOURTH AND FIFTH TRANCHE CONSIST OF 40 BONDS EACH FOR EUR 10,000 PER BOND, FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.8 MLN

* ATLAS REQUESTED THE CONVERSION OF PART OF THE FOURTH TRANCHE

* REQUEST CONCERNS 20 BONDS FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.2 MLN

