BRIEF-PMPG Polskie Media plans to buy further 50% stake in 'Do Rzeczy' publisher

Nov 1 (Reuters) - PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN ORLE PIORO SP. Z O.O. TO 81 PERCENT FROM 30.9 PERCENT IT CURRENTLY OWNS

* ORLE PIORO IS A PUBLISHER OF ‘DO RZECZY’, ‘DO RZECZY HISTORIA’ NEWSPAPERS, AS WELL AS INTERNET PORTALS WWW.DORZECZY.PL AND WWW.SUPERHISTORIA.PL

* ORLE PIORO HAD BEEN VALUED AT 23.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, WHILE THE 50.1 PERCENT STAKE THE COMPANY INTENDS TO ACQUIRE AT 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE STAKE WILL BE ACQUIRED FROM MICHAL LISIECKI, THE COMPANY‘S MAIN SHAREHOLDER AND MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER

