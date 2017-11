Nov 1 (Reuters) - EBC SOLICITORS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SOLD ALL 1.0 MILLION SHARES IT HELD IN EASTSIDECAPITAL SA FOR 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AFTER THE TRANSACTION, IT DOES NOT HOLD ANY OF EASTSIDECAPITAL SA‘S SHARES

