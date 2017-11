Nov 1 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS PROLONGED UNTIL DEC. 15 A DEADLINE TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH THE BANKS AND BONDHOLDERS ON LONG-TERM PLAN FOR ITS DEBT RESTRUCTURING

* INITIALLY, THE AGREEMENT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE REACHED BY OCT. 31

