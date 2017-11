Nov 01 (Reuters) - TRANSTURK HOLDING:

* DECIDES TO REDUCE CAPITAL TO 9.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 25.6 MILLION LIRA TO FINANCE PREVIOUS YEARS’ LOSSES

* DECIDES TO RAISE CAPITAL THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES TO 18.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 9.0 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon:

