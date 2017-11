(Corrects spelling mistake of H1 in the headline.)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - EURONA WIRELESS TELECOM SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY H1 NET LOSS OF 7.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES OF 63.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NORMALIZED EBITDA OF 3.4 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2h1i6UW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)