Nov 02 (Reuters) - VERUSATURK:

* Reported on Wednesday its 40 percent owned unit Smartiks Yazılım plans IPO

* Unit Smartiks restricts the rights of current shareholders to purchase newly issued shares

* Unit Smartiks to increase issued capital to 14.0 million lira from 10.0 million lira

