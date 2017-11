Nov 9 (Reuters) - MOBILIARIA MONESA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 519,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 306,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:

