* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UNDER WHICH PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 125,000 OWN SHARES

* PROGRAM TO START AS OF NOV. 9 AND TO LAST TILL DEC. 31, 2018 THE LATEST

* SHARE PURCHASE PRICE CANNOT BE LOWER THAN 1.00 ZLOTY AND NOT HIGHER THAN 75.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

