BRIEF-Anima signs contract for credit facility and a bridge-to-equity loan

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH BANCO BPM FOR THE PURCHASE OF ALETTI GESTIELLE SGR

* PAYMENT OF THE ACQUISITION WILL BE SETTLED BY ANIMA HOLDING THROUGH CASH AND WILL BE FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH ITS EQUITY AND PARTLY BY MEANS OF A BANK LOAN

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO €300 MILLION (INCLUSIVE OF ANY SHARE PREMIUM), WITH PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

* SAID ALSO ENTERED INTO A CONTRACT FOR A MEDIUM LONG-TERM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A POOL OF BANKS FOR UP TO €550 MLN AND A BRIDGE-TO-EQUITY LOAN UP TO A MAXIMUM OF €300 MILLION TO BE REPAID WITH THE PROCEEDS OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED CAPITAL INCREASE

* ANIMA HOLDING WILL ENTIRELY PAY BACK IN ADVANCE THE EXISTING FINANCING (€180MILLION MATURING ON JUNE 30, 2019) WITH ITS OWN FUNDS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

