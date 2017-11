Nov 10 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAD PLACED APPROX. 7.4 MILLION NEW SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 19.70 PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 146.1 MILLION

