Nov 10(Reuters) - TUKAS GIDA SANAYI:

* GETS 115,591.55 SQUARE METERS LAND PROPERTY IN MANISA AT TOTAL PRICE 6.9 MILLION LIRA

* ALLOCATED LAND IS LOCATED IN AKHISAR OLIVE AND OLIVE OIL DERIVATIVES SPECIALTY ORGANIZED INDUSTRIAL ZONE

