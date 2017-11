Nov 10 (Reuters) - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D‘ITALIA SPA :

* Q3 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 46.0 MLN VS EUR 23.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 0.7 MLN VS EUR 12.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* ECONOMIC RESULTS ACHIEVED DURING Q3 2017 ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE IN Q4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)