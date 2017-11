BRIEF-Telefonica says KKR exercises call option for 15.2 pct of Telxius

Nov 14 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY KKR HAD EXERCISED THE CALL OPTION OVER 38 MILLION SHARES OF TELXIUS (REPRESENTING 15.2 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL) FOR 484.5 MILLION EUROS (12.75 EUROS PER SHARE)

* CLOSING OF THE SALE IS EXPECTED IN DECEMBER

* AS A RESULT OF THIS OPERATION AND TOGETHER WITH THE 24.8 PERCENT STAKE ACQUIRED ON OCTOBER 24 KKR WILL HOLD 40 PERCENT OF TELXIUS

* THE TRANSACTION HAS NO IMPACT ON THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF TELEFONICA GROUP AS IT CONSISTS ON THE SALE OF A MINORITY INTEREST, WITH TELEFONICA RETAINING CONTROL OVER TELXIUS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)