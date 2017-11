Nov 14 (Reuters) - SIBIRSKIY GOSTINETS PAO:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, 9-MONTH NEGATIVE REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 20,000 ‍​VS POSITIVE REVENUE RUB 658,000 YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS TO RAS OF RUB 28.5 ‍​MLN VS LOSS OF RUB 32.9 MLN YEAR AGO

