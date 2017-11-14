FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Schibsted maintains online classifieds goal, to focus on bolt-on acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2017 / 3:41 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Schibsted maintains online classifieds goal, to focus on bolt-on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from chairman at Schibsted’s presentation for investors in Barcelona)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* ‍reiterates existing goal of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds portfolio medium to long term​

* ‍there will be focus on cash flow and profitability improvement

* ‍schibsted’s portfolio of online classifieds companies in investment phase continues to develop well​

* ‍monetization is increasing rapidly in many markets, and losses have been reduced in 2017. In 2018, losses will be further reduced

* ‍maintains ambition to engage in targeted m&a activities, and will continue to focus on value creative bolt-on acquisitions and in-market consolidation within online classifieds​

* ‍schibsted has initiated a strategic review of personal finance operations, including Lendo

* Chairman Ole Jacob Sunde said in his opening remarks at the presentation in Barcelona that there are two issues he would try to pay attention to

* The first is execution: Why reorganise again? Its only two years since the last time, but in this environment you have to change all the time... now we adapt and go forward, we need speed and vigilance

* The second is: we have to convert and scale... if you look at Schibsted’s history, local entrepreneur is key to our growth. We have to keep that but at same time reach out to global scale​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen and Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.