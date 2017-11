Nov 15 (Reuters) - E-MUZYKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 REVENUE WAS FLAT AT 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 348,471 ZLOTYS VERSUS 379,311 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

