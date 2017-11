Nov 15 (Reuters) - GLINTT GLOBAL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES SA (GLINTT):

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 136,155 EUROS VERSUS 112,577 EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA 1.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 TURNOVER 18.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 16.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS IS REFLECTED IN FINANCIAL DATA PRESENTED FOR Q3/9-MONTH 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2yD3zST

