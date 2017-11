Nov 15 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK:

* ITS OFFICIAL BID FOR ACQUIRING TOSHIBA VISUAL SOLUTIONS CORPORATION DECLINED BY TOSHIBA CORPORATION

* THE BRAND LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT VESTEL TICARET AND TOSHIBA VISUAL SOLUTIONS CORPORATION IS STILL IN EFFECT

