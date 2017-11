Nov 16 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT OF 18.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE OF 135.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 104.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS BASED ON Q3 RESULTS IT DOES NOT SEE ANY PREMISES PREVENTING IT FROM FULFILLING PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED FORECASTS

