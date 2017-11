BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank Q3 net loss widens to 75.1 mln zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q3 NET LOSS OF 75.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 26.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES 243.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 194.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 325.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 328.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.44 PCT AS AT SEPT. 30 VERSUS 12.31 PCT AS AT DEC. 31, 2016

