BRIEF-Edel: changes in management board

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO RENEW THE APPOINTMENT OF THE FORMER SOLE DIRECTOR MICHAEL HAENTJES UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2019

* JONAS HAENTJES, FORMER DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, WILL BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD FROM DECEMBER 1, 2017 UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020

* IT IS PLANNED THAT AFTER THE RETIREMENT OF MICHAEL HAENTJES AT THE END OF 2019 JONAS HAENTJES TO BECOME SOLE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

