Nov 16

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON PLACEMENT AND FINANCING OF PRODUCTION AND PURCHASE OF PRODUCTS UNDER FEMESTAGE EVA MINGE BRAND

* THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH FEMESTAGE EVA MINGE SP. Z O.O. AND CENTRO 2017 SP. Z O.O.

