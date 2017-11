Nov 17(Reuters) - GENMAB A/S:

* SAID ON FRIDAY WILL RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENT OF USD 50 MILLION IN DARZALEX COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN BIOTECH, INC.

* SAID MILESTONE TRIGGERED BY SALES OF DARZALEX REACHING USD 1 BILLION IN A CALENDAR YEAR

* THE MILESTONE WAS INCLUDED IN GENMAB’S 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017

