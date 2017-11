BRIEF-Altin says merger talks with Alpine Select completed

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ALTIN AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY MERGER TALKS WITH ALPINE SELECT LTD. COMPLETED

* INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS CONSIDER THE COMPENSATION OF $11.50 PER ALTIN SHARE AS FAIR AND APPROPRIATE

* SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ABSOLUTE INVEST ON 16 NOVEMBER 2017

* SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY AT LEAST 90 PCT OF THE VOTING SHARES, THIS AGREEMENT FORESEES AN ABSORPTION BY MERGER OF ALTIN BY ABSOLUTE INVEST

* UPON COMPLETION OF THE MERGER, ALTIN WILL BE DISSOLVED WITHOUT LIQUIDATION

