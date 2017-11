Nov 20 (Reuters) - PEH WERTPAPIER AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY 9-MONTH EBITDA 4.22 MILLION EUROS (+ 34.2 PCT), RESULT BEFORE TAXES 3.68 MILLION EUROS (+ 32.0 PCT)

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS AFTER TAXES 2.43 MILLION EUROS(+ 31.1 PCT)

* CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM EARNINGS GUIDANCE, WHICH EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS) BETWEEN EUR 6 AND 6.5 MILLION

