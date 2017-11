Nov 20 (Reuters) - SAY REKLAMCILIK:

* REACHES AN AGREEMENT WITH PROMAYA PROJE TASARIM (PAS) TO SUPPLY INTERMEDIATE COMPONENTS FOR THEIR WIND POWER PLANTS

* TO GET AT LEAST 1.0 MILLION LIRA EXCLUDING VAT FROM INITIAL ORDER

