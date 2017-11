BRIEF-Pilab to issue up to 675,000 new shares

Nov 20 (Reuters) - PILAB SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT MANAGEMENT RESOLVED TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL BY NOT MORE THAN 67,500 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NOT MORE THAN 675,000 SHARES

* UNDER CAPITAL INCREASE COMPANY PLANS TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 320,000 SERIES K SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NOT MORE THAN 355,000 SERIES L SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 34.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SERIES K AND L SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

