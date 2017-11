Nov 20(Reuters) - TURKIYE SINAI KALKINMA BANKASI:

* REVISES THE AMOUNT OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME TO 1.40 BILLION DOLLAR FROM 750.0 MILLION DOLLAR

* TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO INVESTORS OUTSIDE TURKEY IN ONE OR MULTIPLE TRANCHES Source text for Eikon:

