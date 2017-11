BRIEF-Poland's Asseco Q3 net profit rises to 288.6 mln zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - ASSECO POLAND SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF 288.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE OF 1.24 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.9 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA 172.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 38.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 402 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 79 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAID ITS RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY AN ADDITIONAL INCOME FROM THE SALE OF A STAKE IN FORMULA SYSTEMS

* IT RECOGNISED POSITIVE FINANCIAL EFFECT OF 324.3 MILLION ZLOTYS OF THE TRANSACTION

* SINCE FORMULA SYSTEMS HAS NOT BEEN CONSOLIDATED IN AUGUST AND SEPT. REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT WERE RESPECTIVELY LOWER

* ASSECO SOLD A 20 PERCENT STAKE IN FORMULA IN AUGUST AND SAID IN OCTOBER IT WILL REGAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

Source texts for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)